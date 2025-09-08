New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday clarified that it does not approve or reject SMS campaigns, following media reports that it had denied permission to a political party in Maharashtra.

According to a release from the Ministry of Communications, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has noted certain media reports alleging that TRAI has rejected the application of a political party for sending SMS to its workers in Maharashtra in relation to a campaign of the party.

As per the release, TRAI said, "TRAI categorically denies any role in the acceptance or rejection of such individual SMS campaigns. The approval or rejection of SMS message templates is carried out by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)."

According to the release, TRAI said, "TRAI is not involved in the acceptance or rejection of individual SMS campaigns. These functions are carried out by TSPs in accordance with the framework prescribed under TCCCPR, 2018."

"In view of the above, TRAI reiterates that it has no role in the specific instance reported in the media," the release noted.

The clarification came a day after Congress leaders alleged their application to send an SMS campaign linking to a YouTube documentary titled "How the MH 2024 election was stolen" was turned down.

Party functionaries including Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty and MP Manickam Tagore accused the government of censorship and claimed the denial reflected "coordinated suppression" by regulatory bodies.

Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty Chakravarty said in a post on X that the party had applied for approval to send an SMS with the link to its documentary however He alleged that TRAI rejected the request, labelling it as "protest content."

He wrote, "How is there such perfect synchronisation between Home Ministry, Election Commission & Telecom regulator to suppress? Does one need more telltale signs of guilt of MH election fraud than such coordinated moves by various arms of the govt to suppress & hide information?"

Tagore on Sunday alleged a coordinated attempt to suppress questions over alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, accusing the BJP and regulators of acting in tandem.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also took to X, calling the alleged rejection "ridiculous."

He alleged political interference, writing, "One coordinated machine to hide the truth of MH 2024 fraud. Amit bhai, if Maharashtra elections weren't stolen, why are you so scared of a YouTube link? Ashwini ji, since when did TRAI become the BJP's IT Cell? Mr. Gnaneshwar, your signature on this rejection note is proof of regulatory capture." (ANI)

