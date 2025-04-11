Kolkata, Apr 11 (PTI) Train services were disrupted in the New Farakka-Azimganj section of Eastern Railway on Friday owing to obstruction and vandalism by a group of people between Dhuliandanga and Nimtita stations in West Bengal, an official said.

Four express trains were diverted through different routes and two other passenger trains were cancelled owing to the blockade due to non-railway causes that started at 2.46 pm, the Eastern Railway official said.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act: Muslim Community Stages Protest in Hyderabad and Other Parts of Telangana Against Waqf Act.

"About 5,000 people sat on the railway tracks" at a level crossing gate, while another level crossing gate was damaged by the agitators between Dhulianganga and Nimtita stations, he said.

Owing to the blockade, 13465 Howrah-Malda Town Intercity Express, 13141 Sealdah-New Alipurduar Teesta Torsa Express, 15644 Kamakhya-Puri Express and 13432 Balurghat-Nabadwip Dham Express were diverted via Rampurhat, the official said.

Also Read | Meta Teen Safety Update: Instagram Announces Next Phase of Teenage Safety Initiatives in India, Coming to Facebook and Messenger Later This Year.

The 53029 Azimganj-Bhagalpur Passenger and 53435 Katwa–Azimganj Passenger were cancelled due to the agitation.

Two other passenger trains were also short-terminated, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)