Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI) The Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said well trained special forces are deployed to safeguard major installations in the state, in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

He said, Superintendents of Police (SPs) in all districts have been sensitised, and they were given strict instructions on taking necessary precautionary measures.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan Orders Special Prayers on Friday in Mosques for Armed Forces.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, "We have some special forces like Karnataka State Industrial Security Force. We deploy them for safeguarding major installations like in Raichur (thermal power station), Kaiga (nuclear power plant), and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam. They are all well trained and have received commando training,"

In response to a question whether the state has enough personnel in such forces, he said, "The available force was deployed. There is a requirement from them for additional strength. If we start requirement, it will take a year for training and other things, that process will go on continuously."

Also Read | Indian Military Successfully Intercepts Pakistani Attacks on 15 Locations in India, Check List of Places Targeted by Pakistan.

An advisory from the union government asked us to conduct mock drills at three places they mentioned and they have given a format for the drills too, Parameshwara said adding that they conducted a drill acordingly in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

"It will be held in various other places today, tomorrow and day after. The Centre has selected Karwar and Raichur to conduct the drills in addition to Bengaluru. We have included Mysuru in the list based on intelligent inputs and other reasons," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)