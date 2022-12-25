New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the transformative reforms undertaken in the last eight years has brought increased transparency, accountability and technology-driven changes.

He said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is fast emerging as key human resources nucleus for the government.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Services Affected After Drone Falls on Track Near Jasola Vihar Station.

Delivering a keynote address on culmination of good governance week (19-25 December), Singh said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has become a "facilitatory ministry" in the last eight years of the Modi government dedicated to the service of both the personnel and common man.

The minister said the transformative reforms undertaken by DoPT, departments of pensions, administrative reforms and public grievances in the last eight years brought increased transparency, accountability and technology-driven changes moving from timeline to real time through dashboard mechanism to follow the ultimate goal of Prime Minister's Mantra of "maximum governance, minimum government".

Also Read | Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Co-Actor Sheezan Khan Arrested on Charge of Suicide Abetment.

Paying rich tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on whose birth anniversary good governance day is observed on December 25, he said this year's event is also significant as Mission Karmayogi has graduated to a new level and is now available on mobile app.

Secretary, DoPT, S Radha Chauhan, in her address, said the main aim of all government jobs is to deliver the services to common man with ease and also within time, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

She said delivery of services with commitment and in a qualitative manner should remain the guiding principle of all civil servants.

Chauhan said good governance day is also an occasion to reiterate this noble resolve of bringing "ease of living" for common man.

Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V Srinivas said the 'Sushasan Sapth 2022' witnessed the second nationwide campaign for redressal of public grievances and improving service delivery.

Earlier, Singh also launched a revamped probity portal and e-books on major initiatives and achievements of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

In 2017, a dedicated online portal (https://probity-dopt.nic.in) was made functional for obtaining the data from all the ministries/departments/autonomous organisations/public sector banks in respect of number of cases pending for sanction for prosecution, number of major and minor penalty disciplinary proceedings and review of non-performing government employees among others.

The DoPT has now completely revamped the existing probity portal in order to add more functionalities to improve the user experience and optimising the website to collect the data on new data points/parameters, which will help in generating comprehensive reports on various modules.

The minister also launched mobile application of iGoT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi portal with an aim to create professional, well trained and future ready civil service for India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)