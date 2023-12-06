Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Public universities in Maharashtra have agreed to provide free education to students from transgender community as suggested by the state government, a statement said.

Accordingly, such students will get free education in these varsities and allied colleges.

In an interaction with vice-chancellors of the state universities on Tuesday, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil asked the varsities to bear the entire fees of transgender students from their funds.

"All vice-chancellors unanimously accepted the appeal made by the minister (to provide free education to the students of the transgender community,” a statement said.

The meeting attended by senior officials of the Higher and Technical Education Department also reviewed the progress under the New Education Policy (NEP).

