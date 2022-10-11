Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 11 (ANI): Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday said that his department would take strict action against tourist buses violating rules, following the Vadakkenchery private bus accident.

The minister's remark came after a report was submitted on the Vadakkenchery private bus accident that took place on October 6, claiming the lives of nine people including five school students, while leaving nearly 38 others injured.

Also Read | Delhi: Action Demanded Against BJP MP Parvesh Varma for Hate Speech Against Muslim Community.

The report submitted to the minister stated that overspeeding and negligent driving were the reasons for the accident.

The horrific road accident occurred after the tourist bus rear-ended the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The tourist bus carrying students and teachers of the Baselios Vidhyanikethan School was headed to Ooty from Ernakulam, while the KSRTC bus was on its way to Coimbatore.

Also Read | ‘Not Doing Charity’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Rajasthan Government Over Unsatisfactory Affidavit on COVID-19 Compensation.

"We are accepting the report. We had a high-level meeting today. It has been decided in the meeting that there is an electronic control unit, it seems that many of them are removing the unit. So it was decided to file a complaint with the police to find out who is the real culprit, the dealer or the workshop people," the minister said.

"Who is responsible for conducting this malpractice? So we have decided to file a complaint with the police. From tomorrow onwards illegal vehicles which are running against the rules with extra forgings and all those things, all those tourist buses will be booked from tomorrow onwards," he added.

The minister said that each Regional Transport officer will be entrusted with a group of vehicles.

"There are 86 Regional Transport offices in Kerala. Now we have decided to entrust a group of vehicles to each officer. So they will be responsible for that vehicle, or any changes in the vehicle that they have to check periodically whether the vehicle runs properly or not," he said.

"There will be a super check and a counter check by the higher officials. And regarding the use of alcohol, we are trying to cooperate with the excise department and inspection by both MVD and excise department," Raju added.

The minister said that if such people are found driving the vehicles, their licenses will be cancelled.

"If we find that such people are driving the vehicle we will cancel the licence and also they have to undergo a refresher training by IDTR and the motor vehicle department. And regarding the colour code, we have decided that any vehicle violating the common colour code will be seized forthwith. No buses will be running in violation of the common colour code," he said.

The deceased in the Vadakkenchery bus accident included five students, one teacher and three passengers from the KSRTC bus.

A total of 38 people have been admitted to the hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)