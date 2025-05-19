Thane, May 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has proposed developing land owned by the RTO (Regional Transport Office) on a PPP model to maximise revenue and prevent encroachments by slums.

Addressing the inauguration of the Sub-Regional Transport Office (RTO) building in Kalyan on the weekend, Sarnaik highlighted the progress in constructing new RTO offices and proposed developing other RTO-owned lands on a Public Private Partnership model to maximise departmental benefit and prevent encroachments.

"We have requested Deputy CM Eknath Shinde that places occupied by slums should be developed on the PPP principle," Sarnaik stated.

He said the Transport Department will improve functioning using the latest technologies, including AI.

Shinde said the RTO department is the "backbone of our state's interest and development".

He assured full cooperation in providing facilities to RTO staff and ST transport workers.

"We need a spacious administrative office if we want to provide good service to the citizens. The work we will do in this building will be people-oriented and welfare-centric," Shinde added.

He also spoke about improving road safety through technology in licensing and removing accident black spots.

