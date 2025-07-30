New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for half an hour on Wednesday after treasury and opposition benches sparred over the situation in Manipur as the House discussed a statutory resolution seeking extension of the President's rule in the state.

Kumari Selja, who was chairing the proceedings, tried to pacify the members but had to adjourn the House till 5.30 PM amid continuous sloganeering from both sides.

The House was discussing a resolution moved by the government seeking the Lok Sabha's nod to extend President's rule in the Northeastern state for another six months.

TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking in Bengali when one of her remarks was opposed by the treasury benches, leading to a war of words. PTI GJS NAB

