New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Public Works Department on Tuesday started a trial run of the much-awaited underpass at the busy Ashram crossing in south Delhi as it opened one carriageway of the facility for commuters.

The second carriageway from Nizamuddin to Badarpur will be opened for traffic by the evening, officials said.

“At present, we have opened only one carriageway going towards Nizamuddin from Badarpur for vehicular movement. There was some cleaning and finishing required on the other side of the underpass (Nizamuddin to Badarpur) so we could not open it in the morning. Traffic will be allowed on this carriageway as well by the evening,” a PWD official told PTI.

He said the vehicular movement in the underpass will be allowed only during the day time.

The official noted that the trial run will continue till the facility is formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which is expected by the end of this month.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier this month carried out an inspection of the Ashram underpass in south Delhi and announced that the facility would be opened for the public on March 22.

The PWD officials, however, said they are yet to get any date from the government for the inauguration.

To ease the traffic logjam at the crossing, a 750 metre-long underpass has been built on the Mathura Road, between the Nizamuddin rail bridge and CSIR Apartments.

It connects Nizamuddin and ITO with Friends Colony, Badarpur on Mathura road.

