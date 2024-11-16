Ariyalur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): A couple from Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district has expressed their happiness and excitement after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and taking a selfie with him during the Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas program in Jamui, Bihar on Friday.

One of the stalls at the exhibition showcasing the various products of tribal communities was put up by Dharmadurai and his wife Ezhilarasi, both of whom belong to the Irula tribe. They met the Prime Minister when he visited the stalls including theirs.

"We are very happy that my wife and I took a selfie with the Prime Minister at this event. We are also grateful to Tamil Nadu Government, Tribal Welfare Director Annamalai Sir for giving us this opportunity," Dharmadurai told ANI.

Ezhilarasi also expressed similar feelings about the meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

"We have come from Guagam village in Ariyalur district to participate in the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' event. We are displaying the gas unit stall. We asked the Prime Minister for a selfie. He immediately took a selfie with us," she said.

"We are very happy. Thank you to the Tamil Nadu Government, Chief Minister (MK Stalin) and Director for giving us this opportunity. We are very happy to meet the Prime Minister. A big thank you to the director, Pon Vaithiyanathan, and Balu sir of Annamalai Institute, who were responsible for this," she added.

Belonging to the Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu, the couple -- Dharmadurai and Ezhilarasi set up a stall with others at the event.

Coming from a respected Irula tribe, the duo received the opportunity to get a selfie clicked with the Prime Minister on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bihar's Jamui on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' and paid tribute to tribal leader 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda', marking the commencement of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations on Friday.

PM Modi could be seen donning a white kurta and churidar with an olive green ethnic jacket. He received a warm welcome with a traditional dance performance.

He further paid floral tributes and bowed down in respect to a statue of Birsa Munda in Jamui.PM Modi on Friday unveiled several development projects in Bihar's Jamui, highlighting the government's commitment to tribal welfare with plans to improve infrastructure, provide training, and create employment opportunities for youth, all aimed at the holistic development of tribal communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore on the occasion of the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, in Jamui. (ANI)

