Ranchi, March 17 (PTI) Various tribal outfits in Jharkhand on Monday staged a 5 km-long "funeral procession" of tribal legislators, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in Ranchi to protest against an under-construction flyover near a Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal religious site.

The protesters demanded the removal of a ramp being built in Siram Toli, claiming it obstructs access to the religious site and could disturb its sanctity due to frequent traffic movement.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 17th Roza of Ramzan on March 18 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

They warned of a Ranchi bandh on March 22 if their demand was not met.

Dressed in traditional tribal attire, hundreds of men and women participated in the symbolic funeral procession, which began at Siram Toli and ended at Albert Ekka Chowk, where they performed traditional last rites and burned effigies of 28 tribal legislators, along with Ranchi MLA CP Singh and MP Sanjay Seth.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana To Discontinue? Ajit Pawar Drops Big Update on Cash Scheme for Women in Maharashtra.

Former education minister Geetashree Oraon criticised the Hemant Soren-led government, accusing it of ignoring tribal concerns.

She highlighted that thousands of tribals gather at Siram Toli Sarna Sthal during the Sarhul festival, the most significant tribal festival, and the flyover ramp would disrupt access to the site.

The tribal groups announced plans for a torchlight procession on March 21, followed by a Ranchi bandh on March 22, if the ramp is not removed.

The 2.34-km-long elevated road, which includes a 132-metre section over a railway line, aims to ease city traffic by connecting Siram Toli to Mecon.

The Rs 340-crore project was launched in August 2022, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)