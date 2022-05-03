Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Two tribals were lynched by a mob in Simaria village of Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The incident occurred under Kurai police station.

According to Kumar Prateek, Superintendant of Police, Seoni, two tribal persons were killed and another was injured. The victims were attacked on suspicion of transporting cows. Police arrested the three accused while four suspects are being questioned.

Following the incident, people demonstrated in front of the Kurai tehsil headquarters. The NH44 was blocked resulting in queuing up of vehicles for several kilometres. Local MLA Arjun Singh Kakodiya also joined the protest against the death of the tribals.

Heavy deployment of police personnel has been made in the area. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

