Dudhnoi (Assam), Mar 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma maintained on Saturday that the various tribal and linguistic communities of the state have to remain united, else the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants "won't allow them to survive".

He claimed that no one can defeat the BJP till the people remain together.

Sarma was speaking at an election rally in Goalpara district's Dudhnoi, ahead of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) polls on April 2.

The BJP is contesting the election jointly with the Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha (RHJM), with the alliance seeking to retain power in the council.

Asserting that the BJP has established harmony among all communities in the state, the chief minister said, “We need unity, harmony, and if we are not together like one family, Bangladeshis (illegal immigrants) will snatch our land and property. They will not even let us survive.”

“Since the BJP came into power, Bangladeshis (infiltrators) have crawled into their holes and have not come out as we are together,” he added.

On ensuring constitutional rights for RHAC and other tribal bodies, Sarma said a tripartite meeting between the different organisations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the state government is being mooted.

The BJP leader hit out at the Congress, holding it responsible for the death of 24 people during the movement for an autonomous council for the Rabha community.

“The Congress was in power then, and they killed 24 people. When Congress state president Bhupen Borah, other leaders come to ask for votes here, they should first apologise for these deaths,” Sarma said.

He elaborated on the various welfare schemes and measures being undertaken by the government for various sections of people, including women and the youth.

Referring to a new scheme that will be rolled out next month, Sarma said that women self-help groups (SHGs) will receive Rs 10,000 this year under the programme.

If the amount is spent productively, he assured the women-run SHGs of Rs 25,000 next year.

“With the money, get your own loom, rear chickens or bees, get into ‘pitha' making business, go for pig farming. If pig farms are there, the foreigners won't come,” he said, without specifying any community.

Sarma assured of building a ‘new Assam' where youth are educated and can transparently get employment.

The RHAC has 40 seats, four of which are for nominated members.

The total number of voters in the constituencies is 4,45,586, including 2,29,394 women and 11 others.

The counting of votes will take place on April 4.

