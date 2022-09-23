Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of nearly Rs 12 lakh to the parents of a 19-year-old female engineering student, who was killed in a road accident in 2018.

In his order, MACT member H M Bhosale directed the owner of the offending car, in which she was travelling, and the United India General Insurance Company to make the payment jointly to the claimants along with 8 per cent interest rate per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

The copy of the order that was passed on September 13, was made available on Friday.

The victim's father Vijay Harishchandra Maurya (54) and mother Shakuntala, residents of Lokmanya Nagar in Thane, had filed the claim.

Appearing for the claimants, counsel Amit Chaudhary told the tribunal that their deceased daughter, Shraddha, was pursuing an engineering course in IIT and also doing a part-time job. She was earning Rs 15,000 per month and the petitioners were dependent on income of the deceased, he told the tribunal.

On January 9, 2018, Shraddha was proceeding in a passenger car from Mumbai to Pune on the expressway. The driver of the car was driving it rashly and negligently, and when it was proceeding from Savroli Toll Plaza, the vehicle rammed into a tempo moving ahead around 9.45 am. As a result, the deceased suffered multiple injuries and later died during treatment at a hospital.

Advocate A K Tiwari appearing for the insurance company contested the claim on various grounds.

In the order, the MACT member said the compensation amount will include Rs 10,58,400 towards loss of dependency, Rs 16,500 each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses, and Rs 88,000 towards filial consortium.

