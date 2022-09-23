Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live for all users across the country. Amazon Prime Members got access to the sale 24 hours earlier than regular members. The Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 comes with hundreds of exciting deals and offers across categories such as laptops, TVs, wearables, smartphones, Amazon devices and more. Let's take a look at several top deals from the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Live Offers on iPhone 12, Galaxy S22 & More for Prime Members.

Smartphones:

Apple iPhone 12 64GB model is being offered at Rs 44,499. By using an SBI Bank credit or debit card, customers can receive an instant discount worth up to Rs 3,000. Customers can also swap an old smartphone and avail a discount of up to Rs 14,350. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is now available at Rs 52,999. In addition to this, bundled exchange offers can further bring the price down by up to Rs 14,350. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is listed at Rs 18,499, whereas the Galaxy M13 is being offered at Rs 9,499.

We're now live with the #AmazonGreatIndianFestival Get ready to check out amazing discounts on your favorite brands only on @amazonIN ! What offers are you waiting to grab this festive season? #AmazonSeLiya — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 23, 2022

Tablets:

The 2021 Apple iPad 10.2-inch is available at Rs 25,999. Using the exchange offer, customers can receive up to Rs 14,350. Apple Mac Mini with M1 is being sold at Rs 58,990. SBI Bank customers will receive an instant discount worth Rs 1,500 on the purchase.

Amazon Devices:

Echo Dot (4th gen) combined with Wipro smart bulb is available at a discount price of Rs 2,299. Fire TV Stick is currently being sold for as low as Rs 1,999, whereas the 4K model is listed at Rs 2,999. Kindle 10th Gen ebooks reader can be purchased at Rs 6,499 during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

Apart from this, smartphones such as iQOO 9SE 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A33 5G and Mi 11X 5G are available at a discount price.

