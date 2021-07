New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Leaders of several opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, NCP and BSP attended the meeting convened by the government on Tuesday evening to brief floor leaders of parties on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination programme.

The meeting was not attended by leaders from Congress, RJD, AAP, SAD and Left parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the meeting.

Floor leaders of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Tamil Manila Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (Secular), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janata Dal (United), Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) were among those present.

The Centre briefed the opposition parties on the COVID-19 situation in the country and strategies being implemented to deal with it. (ANI)

