Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) After a man and his two sons took their lives within a 24-hour period following alleged harassment by relatives over a property dispute, police on Saturday arrested four persons, including a woman constable, on charges of abetting suicide, a senior official said.

The district police chief has also shunted out the police outpost incharge in Babupur Grant number 11 village.

On Thursday, Ram Naresh, the 63-year-old father, ended his life due to alleged harassment over a property dispute with his relatives. His sons Sudhir (30) and Mukesh (35), devastated by his death, followed suit.

Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha said, "Four individuals, including Ramdevi, her daughters Arti Devi and Shashibala, and her son Shivam, who were accused of abetting the suicides, have been arrested. Additionally, Bankeyganj outpost in charge Jitendra Kumar has been sent to police lines as part of the investigation."

Sudhir's suicide note had accused the four arrested, particularly Arti Devi, a police constable, of harassment and claimed police inaction.

The SP has assured the family members of a thorough investigation into the matter, including examining the role of the local police.

He also said that departmental action would be taken against Arti Devi.

