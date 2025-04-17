Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], April 17 (ANI): In a major success against trans-border narcotics trafficking, troops of Border Out Post (BOP) NC Nagar under Sepahijala district, Tripura, thwarted an attempt by Indian smugglers to smuggle contraband across the Indo-Bangladesh border and recovered 43,800 Yaba tablets worth Rs 4.38 crore, said BSF in a statement.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel observed suspicious movement near the international border. On being challenged, the smugglers fled, abandoning the consignment on Indian soil.

A thorough search of the area resulted in the recovery of 21 packets containing 43,800 Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 4.38 crore. In addition, BSF troops seized other contraband items worth Rs 3,68,604 from different locations along the Tripura border on the same day.

This successful operation is part of the BSF's intensified efforts to curb cross-border smuggling and ensure national security. The seized items have been handed over to the concerned agencies for further legal action.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), arrested two people and recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets worth around Rs 6 crore from a vehicle in Tripura's Teliamura, officials said.

Security forces carried out the operation on Saturday, and the arrested accused have been identified as Il Bar Hussain and Md Juber Ahmad.

"In a major success against narcotics smuggling, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Teliamura, Tripura, on 12 April 2025," as per an official release.

The contraband was being carried in a car. The approximate market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be Rs 6 crore in the international market. (ANI)

