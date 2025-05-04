South Tripura (Tripura) [India], May 4 (ANI): Assam Rifles organised a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Radhanagar, Tripura, in honour of Rifleman Kalyan Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation May Flower on May 3, 2002 at Longtum-II village, Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Rifleman Kalyan Kumar displayed exceptional courage and devotion to duty, laying down his life while serving in one of the most challenging counter-insurgency operations in the region. His gallant action remains a shining example of valour and sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, the press release stated.

The battalion paid heartfelt tributes to the fallen hero. Wreaths were laid and a moment of silence observed in his memory, it added.

Meanwhile on Friday, the Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy awarded 28 Assam Rifles the prestigious Unit Citation in recognition of its outstanding service and exemplary contributions.

The unit has played a pivotal role in anti-narcotics operations across the state, successfully conducting over 60 operations leading to seizure of contraband worth more than Rs 300 crore.

These efforts have dealt a significant blow to illegal drug networks and contributed towards a drug-free society, in line with government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

In addition to its operational excellence, 28 Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts. The battalion actively participated in relief and rescue operations during the monsoon floods in August 2024, providing immediate support and assistance to affected communities under Operation Jal Rahat.

The unit has also conducted numerous medical camps in remote and underdeveloped areas, delivering essential healthcare services to those with limited access. Its commitment to the upliftment of the underprivileged section of the society through various civic action programmes stands as a shining example of civil-military cooperation and people-centric soldiering. (ANI)

