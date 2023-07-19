Dhalai (Tripura) [India], July 19 (ANI): Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) apprehended two persons and seized 103 kg Marijuana worth Rs 41 lakh from Tripura's Dhalai on Tuesday.

"The team apprehended two individuals alongwith 103 kg Marijuana worth approximately Rs 41 lakh and seized one light motor vehicle," the release stated.

According to the statement, based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion and Ambassa police station.

Apprehended individuals along with seized contents were handed over to Ambassa police station, Dhalai District on Tuesday for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Sunday, Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) apprehended one individual along with 88.05 grams of Heroin with an approximate cost of Rs 35 Lakhs in Cachar District of Assam.

According to the statement, based on credible information about drugs sale, a joint Operation was launched by the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles with police representatives from Jirighat Police Station wherein the operation party apprehended one individual along with Heroin from general area Hmarkhawlien, Cachar District, Assam.

The statement mentioned that the individual and seized contents were handed over to Jirighat PS for examination investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)