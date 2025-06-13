Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 13 (ANI): A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended from Tripura's Agartala railway station for illegally entering India illegally, officials said.

According to the officials, the security agencies apprehended the Bangladeshi national on Wednesday evening while acting on a tip-off. He was attempting to travel to Kolkata in West Bengal by train.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Actor Vikrant Massey Mourns Loss of Cousin Clive Kunder, Who Was First Officer on Ill-Fated Air India Flight AI171 (See Post).

The joint operation was carried out by the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Intelligence Branch. The arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Khalek (28), alias Hasim Miah, a resident of Netrokona district in Bangladesh.

As per the preliminary interrogation, the accused had entered India illegally and was planning to travel to Kolkata via train. Authorities suspect he may have been part of a larger network involved in cross-border infiltration.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI171 Crash: At Least 5 MBBS Students, 1 PG Resident Doctor, Wife of Superspecialist Dead; 60 Injured After Plane Crashes Into BJ Medical College Complex.

The accused will be produced before the court tomorrow for further legal proceedings.

A total of 134 Bangladeshi nationals, including 38 women and 43 children, were deported by the Delhi police following 14 intensive enforcement drives conducted between December 27, 2024, and June 10, 2025, according to a release on Wednesday.

According to the release, the operation, aimed at addressing growing concerns over unauthorised foreign nationals, involved multiple teams targeting slums and suspected areas to verify voter IDs and Aadhaar cards for identifying illegal immigrants.

Responding to escalating concerns about the unauthorised stay of Bangladeshi migrants, the south district unit of Delhi police launched a sustained campaign, leveraging local intelligence networks, sensitised informants, and developed human intelligence to trace and apprehend those residing illegally.

On Saturday, four Bangladeshi nationals, including two children, were apprehended at Agartala railway station. The accused were identified as Md Billal (47), Salma Begam (38), Md Naeem (8), and Md Ali (6).

According to official sources, the detained individuals entered India illegally from Bangladesh and reached the railway station with the intent of boarding a train to travel to other states of the country.

The operation was conducted based on secret intelligence inputs received earlier in the day. During preliminary interrogation, the detainees revealed that they were planning to travel to Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)