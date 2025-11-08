Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the PR Bari Police Station in Tripura, seized 168 kg of ganja and apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals during two separate operations on November 7, officials said on Saturday.

According to BSF Tripura, a joint team of BSF personnel, local police, and officials from the Deputy Collector and Magistrate's office in Belonia conducted a house search in Uttar Awasthipara, Dakshin Krishnapur, Radhanagar, under PR Bari Police Station in South Tripura district.

During the search, 168 kg of ganja was recovered.

In another operation on the same day, BSF troops apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals from the Indian village of Megliband, Katlamura, under Sidhai Police Station in Mohanpur subdivision of West Tripura district.

The individuals were caught while allegedly attempting to exfiltrate to Bangladesh.

The BSF stated that these successful operations highlight its continued commitment to curb cross-border crime and drug trafficking in Tripura through coordinated efforts with state agencies.

On November 2, the Tripura Police, in collaboration with the District Intelligence Branch, destroyed around 5,000 cannabis plants worth approximately Rs 15 lakh along the Tripura-Assam border in North Tripura district.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team from the District Intelligence Branch (DIB) and Churaibari Police Station carried out an early morning raid in the deep hilly areas of Katuachhara under Ward No. 2 of Balichhara ADC Village. The operation resulted in the complete destruction of the illicit cannabis plantation.

According to police officials, the destroyed plants were part of a long-running illegal cultivation network that had been operating in the area for years without major enforcement action. No arrests have been made so far, but police have launched a detailed probe to identify those behind the cultivation and trade.

According to police sources, a local group had been secretly cultivating and trading cannabis in that area for quite some time. However, no major crackdown or raid had been conducted there until now. (ANI)

