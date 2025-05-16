Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha inaugurated the "Sensitization cum Capacity Building Workshop - AI for Good Governance: Driving Transparency, Efficiency & Impact" at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala on Friday.

The workshop, organized in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology aimed to raise awareness and build capacity among government officials on the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public administration.

In his keynote address, Sinha emphasised the growing importance of AI in governance. He noted that AI will play a critical role in the future by enhancing decision-making, improving service delivery, and promoting transparency and efficiency across various departments.

"By leveraging AI tools, we can significantly increase efficiency and complete tasks in a much shorter time, ultimately saving valuable resources and time," he stated.

The event saw the participation of secretaries, heads of departments, and IT officers from across the state. Discussions focused on how AI can be integrated into existing systems to make governance more data-driven, responsive, and citizen-centric.

The initiative reflects the Tripura government's commitment to adopting emerging technologies to accelerate the state's development and improve public service delivery..

Speaking to ANI, Gitte Kiran Kumar, the Secretary Health and Family Welfare stated, "The Government of Tripura is known for its transparent and well-needed administration. Our state's digital governance is recognized across the country. We have implemented excellent digitization processes, digital IDs, and robust software systems. As a result, the government has access to large volumes of data (big data). Now, using AI tools, we aim to make better decisions, work smarter, analyze data for future trends, and implement evidence-based, data-driven policies."

"Earlier, many government processes were manual and labor-intensive. Today, by leveraging AI tools, these processes have become much faster and more efficient, ultimately benefiting the public," Kumar added.

He said, "To further this initiative, we conducted a workshop today in collaboration with the National Division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. All secretaries, heads of departments, and IT officers participated. In the coming days, you will see the Government of Tripura using artificial intelligence to further improve administration and the delivery of citizen services. This will significantly contribute to the state's progress and help us build a more developed Tripura at a faster pace." (ANI)

