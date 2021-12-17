West Tripura (Tripura) [India], December 17 (ANI): Tripura royal scion and Chairman of The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha, Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman was allegedly heckled on Thursday after clashes broke out between his party and Tripura People's Front, another tribal party at Khumulwng area of West Tripura, the headquarters of the district council areas, police said.

The incident took place centring a political rally organised by the TPF without any administrative orders.

"TPF led by human rights activist Patal Kanya Jamatia sought permission to hold a programme at Khumpui academy field which was denied by the police and later by the TTAADC administration. Rattled by the denial, the TPF sought to hold the rally arbitrarily and made a prayer with the local police to arrange security for their programme", a senior police official in the West Tripura district police said.

"They sought permission to hold the programme on December 10, but in the apprehension of breach of peace, the police denied the prayer. Later, they sought security for a rally on December 16 and did not bother for any official permission", said police.

Although no official permission was granted, police arrangements had been tightened up in view of the prevailing situation.

However, security arrangements had been tightened up all over the TTAADC headquarters in order to thwart any unprecedented incident. An adequate number of TSR and CRPF personnel had been deployed in the region. (ANI)

