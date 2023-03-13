New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and presented him with a portrait of Ujjayanta Palace built by Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya.

Saha said that the Prime Minister has assured full support for the development of Tripura.

Also Read | #NewDelhi: “My Children as Usual Had Gone to Play Outside and They Were Near the House … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"Glad to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi. Hon'ble Prime Minister conveyed warm regards to brothers and sisters of Tripura and also assured for full support in development of State. Grateful to him for his blessings, warm wishes and continued guidance," Saha said in a social media post.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura for the second consecutive term on March 8 in the presence of PM Modi in Agartala.

Also Read | Torrent Investments Moves Supreme Court Against National Company Law Appellate Tribunal Decision.

Earlier, Manik Saha on Saturday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

"Glad to meet Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Shri @AmitShah Ji at his residence in New Delhi. Hon'ble Union Minister assured all possible support for development in #Tripura & also conveyed his warm regards to everyone in the State," Tweeted CM Saha.

The swearing-in ceremony of the CM took place at the Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

Earlier on March 9, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Bharatiya Janata Party's big win in the recent assembly polls in Tripura, the Chief Minister said "Tripura's future under PM's vision is bright."

In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the BJP won 32 seats. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats, Congress three, and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) bagged one seat.

BJP returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)