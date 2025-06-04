Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday shared on social media about his participation in the second High-Level Task Force meeting aimed at boosting tourism in the Northeast region.

The meeting was chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia, along with other key dignitaries.

Dr Saha highlighted that the discussions focused on strategies to unlock the region's untapped tourism potential and promote sustainable development in the sector.

The meeting stressed the importance of enhancing connectivity, preserving cultural heritage, and creating eco-friendly tourism models to attract both domestic and international tourists.

He expressed optimism that collective efforts among northeastern states, supported by the central government, would significantly transform the region into a major tourism hub in the country.

Earlier on June 1, in a move to attract more investment to Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that significant developments are underway to strengthen the state's industrial infrastructure through an $85.4 million loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said a release.

According to the release, he said that the funding is being utilised to develop power, roads, plug-and-play infrastructure, warehousing facilities, and more.

CM Saha said this while addressing delegates at a Stakeholder Consultation under the initiative of the High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region.

"With the mandate of formulating a strategic roadmap to position the Northeast as a preferred investment destination, we are organising this Stakeholder Consultation in collaboration with the Ministry of DoNER. I warmly welcome all participants to today's consultation. I believe that the insights and suggestions of all stakeholders will greatly aid us in shaping our strategy report," he said.

CM Saha shared that the High-Level Task Force has already held two meetings, during which the esteemed members provided valuable suggestions and feedback.

"We have agreed upon a six-month action plan to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for investment promotion in the region. Work has already begun to devise both long-term and short-term strategies to attract investment across various promising sectors. With investment promotion agencies now active in almost all states, policy decisions related to investments are expected to be more efficient and streamlined," Dr Saha stated. (ANI)

