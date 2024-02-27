Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday inaugurated the waterfront development project of Jagannath Dighi in Udaipur.

"Today dedicated the Jagannath Dighi Waterfront Development project at Udaipur, the holy land of Maa Tripurasundari. This renovation and beautification of this water body and the green and clean initiative in the surroundings will fulfil the long-standing aspirations of the people of Udaipur, Gomati district," the chief minister posted on X.

The state Tourism Minister Sushanta Chaudhury, Finance Minister Pranjit Singha Roy, MLA Abhishek Debroy, and Rampada Jamatia attended the program.

Earlier in the day, Manik Saha flagged off 00727- Astha Special train for Ayodhya from Agartala Railway Station.

The train will run from Agartala Railway Station to Ayodhya Railway Station.

While speaking to the media, Tripura CM Manik Saha said people are very happy that they are getting the opportunity to have the darshan of Ram Lalla.

"We have come here to flag off the first train from Agartala to Ayodhya. People are very happy that they are getting the opportunity to have the darshan of Ram Lalla. Our state president Rajib Bhattacharya is also present here today," he said.

The Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Manik Saha extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and said that the central government is working for the development of northeastern states in every sector.

On Monday, Manik Saha launched the 'Child Marriage Elimination through Sensitisation, Tracking and Awareness' (CHESTA), calling it a transformative step towards preventing child marriage in the state. (ANI)

