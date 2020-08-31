Agartala, Aug 31 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb and former chief minister Samir Ranjan Burman mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee.

In his tweet Deb said, Mukherjee had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true leader and inspiration to many.

Burman, a prominent Congress leader of the state and Mukherjee's classmate in Kolkata when both studied law in 1959 said, He was a statesman, a foresighted leader, who served the nation for his whole life. His demise is an irreparable loss for the country.

The former chief minister said, I have never seen a leader like Mukherjee. He was a broad hearted leader, who helped people irrespective of political affiliations. In his demise, I have lost a true friend.

