Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated a state-level folk dance competition in Agartala on Friday as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The state-level folk dance competition was organised at the "At Home" programme held at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

As part of the 75th Republic Day 2024 celebrations, a spectacular showcase of cultural performances was delivered at the event.

Earlier in the day, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha unfurled the national flag at his official residence in Agartala as the country celebrated Republic Day.

The chief minister greeted the citizens after the flag-unfurling ceremony.

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty.

Earlier in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu, on her arrival at Kartavya Path, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21-gun salute was presented to the President.

The two presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice that made a comeback after a 40-year gap.

For the first time, an all-woman tri-service contingent participated in the parade. As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity with the help of cultural performances and tableaux.

A French military contingent also participated in the parade earlier. This year, the parade has twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy). (ANI)

