North Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated a series of development projects in Dharmanagar, North Tripura, marking a significant boost to the district's infrastructure and governance capabilities.

During his visit, the Chief Minister formally inaugurated the District Panchayat Resource Centre, a dedicated facility aimed at strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions and improving grassroots governance in the region.

The CM also inaugurated 40 developmental projects across various sectors, including rural connectivity, water supply, education, health, and public utilities. These projects reflect the state government's commitment to accelerating growth and improving the quality of life in North Tripura.

Adding further momentum to the state's developmental push, the Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation stones for four new projects. These initiatives are expected to benefit the local communities in the long term and create new opportunities in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised the government's focus on balanced regional development and the importance of ensuring that benefits reach the remotest corners of the state.

Local officials, public representatives, and members of the community attended the event and expressed optimism about the positive changes these projects are expected to bring.

Earlier, Manik Saha inaugurated the State Level Jatra Utsav at Vivekananda Shardha-Satabarshiki Bhavan in Dharmanagar.

CM Manik Saha said that this event underscores the Tripura government's commitment to preserving and promoting traditional art forms and cultural heritage.

Jatra, a popular folk theater form, has deep roots in the region's cultural history. The organisation of such festivals aims to rejuvenate interest in traditional performances, providing a platform for artists to showcase their talents and for audiences to reconnect with their cultural roots.

The Tripura government has been proactive in reviving and celebrating traditional festivals. For instance, the Basanta Utsav, a spring festival dating back to the 17th century, was recently revived, with Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurating the event in Agartala. This initiative aimed to showcase the cultural heritage of different communities in the state. (ANI)

