Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his wife took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam- confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati at ongoing Mahakumbh on Thursday.

Saha prayed to the sacred Ganga river for the peace and prosperity of Tripura.

"Today, I had the good fortune of taking a dip in the Mahakumbh, Prayagraj. The holy water, divine energy and spiritual atmosphere made it an unforgettable experience. Prayed to Ganga Maiya for the peace and prosperity of the entire Tripura," Saha posted on X.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and state ministers took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at the Mahakumbh earlier today. He prayed for the welfare of Chhattisgarh and congratulated Yogi Adityanath and his government for the arrangements made in the Mahakumbh.

More than 2.73 million devotees have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 10 am on Thursday, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Among this congregation, more than 500,000 Kalpavasis and over 2.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip till 10 am.

A look at the numbers until February 12 shows that the total number of devotees who have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam has exceeded 482.9 million, marking a significant milestone in the grand event.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

