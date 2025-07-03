Khayerpur, Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the grand Kharchi Mela at Khayerpur today, marking the beginning of the state's second-largest festival after Durga Puja. The week-long celebration, steeped in rich tribal traditions and religious rituals, is expected to draw over 20 lakh devotees and visitors from across India and neighbouring countries.

The Kharchi Festival, dedicated to the worship of 14 deities known as the "Chaturdasha Devata," holds immense cultural and spiritual significance in Tripura. It is celebrated with elaborate rituals, including processions, offerings, and sacred bathing of the deities. This year, the festival has seen participation from people across India, with many monks from Nepal and Bhutan also attending, further underlining its growing international appeal.

The fairground at Khayerpur has transformed into a vibrant hub of festivities, featuring cultural performances, exhibitions, handicraft stalls, and a wide variety of traditional cuisine. Apart from the religious significance, the mela offers a platform for local artisans and businesses.

On Sunday, in a significant step towards environmental sustainability, a state-of-the-art Plastic Waste Segregation Centre was also inaugurated by Tripura CM Saha, which is expected to not only reduce plastic waste but also generate local employment and awareness regarding environmental conservation, marking a key milestone in Tripura's broader mission to build eco-friendly infrastructure across rural and urban areas.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of the visitors, deploying additional security personnel and setting up medical and emergency services across the venue.On Saturday, CM Manik Saha inaugurated the new Cyber Crime Police Station, the state's first dedicated unit of its kind, marking a leap forward in strengthening online safety and intelligence capabilities.

The Kharchi Mela will continue for seven days, culminating in grand rituals and cultural events that reflect Tripura's syncretic traditions. (ANI)

