Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 20 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday virtually inaugurated a slew of development projects across South Tripura aimed at strengthening the region's education and healthcare infrastructure. Local officials and residents across various locations attended the virtual event.

The Chief Minister launched a series of school buildings, healthcare facilities, hostels, and administrative offices to highlight the government's commitment to inclusive development.

The key projects inaugurated include a new double-storied school building at the BK Institute, Belonia, equipped with additional classrooms, a science lab, a library, toilets, and complete sanitary and drainage facilities.

Under the Vidyajyoti Scheme, school buildings were inaugurated at South Sonaichari HS School, Kalashi HS School, Baikhora English Medium HS School, Manubankul HS School, and Srinagar HS School.

Construction of additional classrooms and science laboratories (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) at Kalashi HS and Manubankul HS Schools.A double-storied 50-seated ST Girls' Hostel with a three-storied foundation and boundary wall at Kalashi HS School. A new ST Boys Hostel was inaugurated at Chatakchari HS School.

In healthcare development, Block Public Health Units (BPHU) were inaugurated at Maichara PHC and Manubankul CHC. A 20-bedded expansion at Muhuripur PHC will cater to the increased patient load in the region.New TK. (Tahasil Kachari) offices inaugurated at Maichara, SBC Nagar, Radhanagar, Matai, Jolaibari, Baikhora, and Bhuratali, strengthening local administrative services.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Manik Saha emphasised the government's continued focus on rural upliftment and quality education. "These projects reflect our commitment to improving the quality of life in every corner of Tripura. From better classrooms and hostels to enhanced healthcare access, these initiatives will pave the way for holistic regional development," said the Chief Minister.

Local residents and school authorities have welcomed the initiatives, calling them a "transformative step" toward improved access to education and healthcare in remote areas of the district. (ANI)

