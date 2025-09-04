Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 4 (ANI): Tripura's capital turned into a hub of sporting spirit and cultural unity as the 'Yonex Sunrise North East Zone Inter State and Zonal Badminton Championship' kicked off at the NSRCC Indoor Hall on Thursday.

The four-day mega event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha, who lauded the initiative for bringing together young talents from across the North East.

According to an official statement, over 200 players participated, reflecting the vibrant spirit of the region and showcasing the theme of unity in diversity.

The Chief Minister, in his address, said that such platforms not only nurture sportsmanship but also strengthen the bond of brotherhood among the North Eastern states.

The championship promises intense competition and exciting performances, making Agartala the epicentre of badminton action for the next few days.

Earlier on September 3, a two-day Panchayati Raj Capacity-Building Programme was held at the State Panchayat Resource Centre (SPRC) in Agartala, with the objective of strengthening the knowledge, skills and leadership of elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

The programme was jointly organised by the Rural Development (Panchayat) Department, Government of Tripura, and the Bharat Initiative Foundation, with the aim of empowering grassroots governance and promoting sustainable rural development.

The inaugural session was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, while the valedictory ceremony on September 2 was addressed by Governor N Indrasena Reddy.

Speaking to ANI, Tripura Governor, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu said, "Training for the elected representatives in the villages is important. Such trainings are held for all elected representatives, including MLAs and MPs... A two-day program was held to train the elected representatives of villages to educate them about their powers and responsibilities..."

During the two days, participants engaged in technical sessions, interactive discussions, and experience-sharing exercises, focusing on themes such as strengthening Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) for rural economic stability. (ANI)

