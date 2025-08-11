Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 11 (ANI): In line with the celebrations for Independence Day 2025, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Agartala on Monday.

In Ward No. 32 of the Bardowali Assembly constituency, at Gandhi Ghat, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha personally visited households and handed over the national flag to residents. He urged everyone to hoist the Tricolour with pride, honouring the countless sacrifices made by freedom fighters for the country's independence.

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the national flag will be hoisted on every home and establishment from August 13 to 15.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the "phenomenal" participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, noting that it reflects the deep patriotic spirit that unites the people of India and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour.

He also urged citizens to continue sharing their photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com.

Responding to the Ministry of Culture's posts about phenomenal participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the Prime Minister posted on X, "Glad to see #HarGharTiranga receiving phenomenal participation across India. This shows the deep patriotic spirit that unites our people and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Do keep sharing photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com"

In an X post, the Ministry of Culture emphasised, "We are elated to see the enthusiasm surrounding the #HarGharTiranga campaign. From Kashmir to Lakshadweep and from Gujarat to Sikkim, the heartwarming images of people proudly hoisting the Tricolour show the deep connection that every Indian has with the National Flag."

According to the Ministry of Culture, this year the initiative will run from August 2 to August 15, during which the government has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes.

The Ministry also stated that this year around, along with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the government has also taken up a resolve for cleanliness.

"From August 2 to 15, hoist the tricolour at your home," The Ministry of Culture stated in a post on X.

"This time, along with the tricolour, a resolve for cleanliness -- The message of "Cleanliness is Service" will be spread to every individual," the post added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)