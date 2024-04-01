Gomati (Tripura) [India], April 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the state, saying that the large crowds during the nomination filing for BJP candidates prove it.

The remark was made at a gathering in Garji, Gomati District, where the participation of women was significant.

"We are working to fulfil PM Modi's hope to win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha. Biplab Kumar Deb will contest from the West Parliamentary Constituency, and Kriti Singh Debbarma will contest from the East seat. When we went to file nominations in both seats, we witnessed massive crowds of people. This indicated what would happen on June 4. We are confident that we will win both seats," said Saha.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of empowering women for the country's progress.

"To empower and strengthen women, we have implemented a 33 per cent job reservation and 55 per cent stall distribution for women. Furthermore, additional measures have been taken to empower women," stated the Chief Minister.

Saha criticized the CPI (M) and Congress for their alliance and the terror they unleashed during their regime. He contrasted this with the peaceful 2023 Assembly election under the BJP's rule.

"The opposition always said that law and order were not good, but what we have seen is that during their regime, elections meant terror and violence. However, the 2023 Assembly election was held peacefully with no violence. We must visit each house to strengthen our relationship with the public, gain support, and ask people to bless PM Modi. If we want to strengthen the country, then we need Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. PM Modi always works for the people and guarantees it. We always respect the constitution. Many people were killed and violence took place over the last 35 years. During the elections, members of the opposition party had to leave the state in fear. But it is unfortunate that now Congress has formed an alliance with CPIM and created the INDI alliance, in which I will be the only one left," he added.

The CM also interacted with senior citizens and eminent personalities of Kakraban Mondal on the same day.

The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in Tripura. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won the two seats in the state. Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura were elected from the West Tripura and East Tripura constituencies, respectively. This was a notable achievement, as the BJP had not won any seats in the previous elections.

Meanwhile, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, the BJP did not win any seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured a landslide victory, winning both seats in the state. (ANI)

