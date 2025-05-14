Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 14 (ANI): In a significant step towards bolstering the state's police force, Tripura Chief Minister and Home Minister Manik Saha handed appointment letters for the post of police constables to 979 candidates in a program held at Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala.

All the appointments had been arranged, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.

This is the latest in a series of recruitment drives being spearheaded by the state government.Last month, 228 teaching candidates received appointment offers at a similar event held at Nazrul Kalakshetra. These candidates are expected to submit their acceptance letters by May 15, with postings to follow within the month.

Candidiasis applied for the job has categorically praised the government process of maintaining full transparency in the selection of the right and deserving candidates.

One of such candidates, Moushomi Das expressed her happiness for getting into the police service.

"I am very happy because the marks I received matched exactly with how I performed in the exam -- everything was done in a completely transparent manner. I secured the 4th rank among the female candidates. I am from Kamalpur in Dhalai district," She said.

Another candidate, Ritesh Das thanked the Tripura government for the transparent recruitment.

"I am feeling very happy. I had been waiting for this day for a long time. I sincerely thank the Tripura Government for recruiting us in such a transparent manner," Ritesh Das said.

"Today, I am extremely happy because I didn't have to approach anyone for this job. The entire process was completely transparent. That's why I was selected, and I am truly happy today. I am from Teliamura," another candidate, Sangita Das, said.

Sukantalka Chakma also thanked the government for the opportunity, "Today, I am very happy. I would like to thank the state government once again for recruiting us in such a transparent manner. I also want to thank my mother, who has always supported me."

Another candidate speaking about the recruitment process said, "My name is Shabana Begum, and I have come from Dharmanagar. I feel very happy to be here today. First of all, I would like to thank the Tripura Government. There was a lot of competition, which made me a bit nervous, but I had confidence that I would get the job and today, that confidence has come true. I feel really good because the government carried out the entire process in a very transparent manner, and as a result, all of us who worked hard got the job,"

Additionally, in April, appointment letters for various posts across several departments, including the State Cooperative Bank, were also distributed at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan.

The swift and consistent pace of recruitment initiatives has been welcomed across sectors, with Manik Saha's administration being praised for its proactive approach to strengthening the state's workforce. The upcoming event marks another milestone in the government's commitment to employment generation and public service enhancement. (ANI)

