Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 28 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha distributed appointment letters to 479 newly appointed officials in various government departments, reaffirming the state's commitment to transparency in recruitment and public service strengthening.

Speaking to ANI, Saha on Sunday said, "Since the BJP government came to power in Tripura, around 16,000 jobs have been provided directly in the government sector. Even today, we have secured jobs in departments such as the PWD (Public Works Department) and the Cooperative Bank. We've given many jobs today in the Social Welfare Department as well. So this is something we've been doing consistently."

He added that the recruitment drive aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for merit-based appointments.

"Just a few days ago, when the Union Health Minister visited, we also offered many jobs during that event. And the most important thing is that, just as the Honourable Prime Minister has said, there should be transparency in the recruitment process--that is something we have ensured here. Because of that, quality candidates are coming in, which will improve the functioning of the offices. People are happy with this," the chief minister said.

Emphasising the importance of an unbiased process, Saha added, "And the best part is, no one has to go to any political leader to get a job. The Honourable Prime Minister always says that no candidate should feel the need to go to any minister or politician. They should just give the exam, and based on the result, they will get the job."

He also congratulated the recruits and encouraged them to serve with dedication.

"I congratulated these people and encouraged them to work well. The government in Tripura is doing a very good job, and in all parameters, Tripura is achieving strong national-level rankings," he said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, he announced his participation in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on the microblogging media platform X.

The initiative, which aims to promote environmental conservation, was carried out with members from Booth No. 17, Bamutia Assembly Constituency.

Saha's message on X read: "In honour of Mother Nature & as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, I had the privilege of planting a Lotus sapling at Kamalghat School, alongside members from booth no. 17, Bamutia Assembly Constituency." (ANI)

