Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 17 (ANI): In a significant boost to the state's dairy industry and rural economy, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday inaugurated the second unit of the Gomati Dairy, the largest dairy facility in Northeast India with a processing capacity of approximately 40,000 liters.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), along with Union Minister of State SP Singh Baghel.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi Says 'Turkey Must Reconsider Support to Pakistan, Over 200 Million Muslims Live in India'.

The event took place in the Bamutiya Assembly Constituency, where the new dairy unit has been established.

The second unit of Gomati Dairy is expected to play a pivotal role in making Tripura self-reliant in milk and dairy product production.

Also Read | Delhi Building Collapse: 3 Dead, 1 Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses in Paharganj, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

It is also seen as a key initiative towards strengthening the rural economy and empowering local farmers and dairy producers.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasised the government's commitment to promoting animal husbandry and dairy as sustainable livelihoods, especially in rural areas.

He expressed hope that the new unit would open up new opportunities for employment and contribute significantly to the state's economic development.

The Gomati Dairy project aligns with the central and state governments' vision of doubling farmers' income and ensuring food security through enhanced dairy production. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)