New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): As the country gets ready to immerse in the 77th Independence Day celebrations this August 15th, bike rallies, Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Maati Mera Desh programs are being organised all over the country.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday participated in a bike rally on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Special: From Nationalisation of Banks to Introduction of FDA and GST, Take a Look at Major Economic Reforms That Changed the Course of Indian Economy.

"Glad to participate in a bike rally on Har Ghar Tiranga campaign," CM Saha said in his tweet.

Asansol railway station has also been illuminated with tri-colour lights in view of Independence Day.

Also Read | Delhi Police Receives Four Calls Over Bombs Being Planted in National Capital Ahead of Independence Day.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the light and sound show organised at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati on Sunday ahead of the 77th Independence Day.

He also urged the citizens to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Maati Mera Desh programs.

"I would urge citizens to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Maati Mera Desh programs and make them a success," CM Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, with patriotic fervour and nationalistic spirits high in the air ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the country, a Tiranga Yatra was organized by the BJP in Ambala Cantonment in the district.

The Tiranga Yatra led by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij saw the participation of thousands of residents in Ambala.

People showered the procession with flowers as it made its way from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Park past a number of markets and concluded at the PWD Rest House.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also flagged off the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday.

During the program, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.

PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website.

PM Modi tweeted, "The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress."

Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort.

India will be celebrating its 76 years of Independence on August 15 and will be onto its 77th year of Independence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)