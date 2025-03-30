Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday stressed that the present government has been maintaining zero tolerance against corruption.

CM Saha said this after listening to the 120th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program at City Center of Town No. 8, Bardowali Mandal.

"We eagerly wait for the Mann Ki Baat program of PM Modi. He highlights so many things from across the country that we were previously unaware of. Not only India but also events from other countries are discussed. Today, PM Modi mentioned that he has been receiving greetings for Poila Boishakh in many ways and forms, which showcases unity in diversity," he said.

He further informed that in today's episode, PM Modi highlighted the Para Games.

"Our state and central governments have always been working for Divyangjans in ways never seen before. Many players are creating records in various sports. PM Modi also spoke about Pariksha Pe Charcha. A student from the South Tripura district also had the opportunity to meet PM Modi on this issue. When PM Modi hears about Tripura, he feels even happier. During the discussion, the student mentioned that he did not pay any money to meet PM Modi. PM Modi never tolerates corruption, and even our government has zero tolerance for corruption--we do not support such practices," he said.

CM Saha also highlighted his conversation with the MOHAN Foundation and stated that every part of the human body can be transplanted. He urged everyone to come forward in donating organs and emphasized that public representatives must take steps to create awareness about organ donation.

During the program, SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das was also present. (ANI)

