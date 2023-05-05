Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha spoke to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh over the phone on Friday and inquired about the situation in the violence-hit state.

Saha said Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured him that the situation in Manipur is under control.

"I was informed about the overall situation in Manipur over the phone by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Chief Minister assured that the situation is under complete control and security of students from our state will be taken seriously," tweeted Saha.

The Tripura government has opened helpline numbers for providing support to residents of Tripura in the backdrop of violence in Manipur.

"Government of Tripura has opened the following helpline numbers for providing support on a 24x7 basis to the residents of Tripura with respect to disturbance in Manipur," tweeted CM Manik Saha.

Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew has been imposed in several state districts.

Earlier, the Northeast Frontier Railways cancelled all Manipur-bound trains. "No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway told ANI.

The Indian Railways have also cancelled the operations of four trains for May 5 and May 6 following violence in the State.

"Manipur state authorities have advised to stop train operations in Manipur due to the prevailing Law and Order situation there. Four trains have been cancelled. The decision was taken initially only for May 5 and 6," the railways said.

Moreover, Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches are being held to control the situation after violence erupted broke out on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two meetings over video-conferencing and spoke with the Chief ministers of Manipur and neighbouring states over the situation in the northeastern state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)