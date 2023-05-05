Vijaywada, May 5: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh today announced the date and time for the declaration of AP SSC Results 2023. As per reports, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results will be declared tomorrow, May 6 at 11 am. Once declared, the AP Class 10th Result 2023 will be put up on the official website and students can check their scorecards by visiting bse.ap.gov.in.

Along with the AP SSC Results 2023, the Andhra Pradesh education board will release the pass percentage, toppers list and other statistics. Students are advised to visit the official website of BSEAP regularly for more details and the latest updates. Media reports show 6.6 lakh students registered for Andhra Pradesh class 10th board exams. The board conducted SSC exams from April 3 to 18 in 3349 exam venues.

How To Check AP Class 10 Results 2023:

Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in .

. On the homepage, look for the AP Class 10 Results 2023 link.

Click on it, and a new login window will be displayed.

Enter the asked login credentials.

Click on the submit tab.

BSEAP SSC marks memo will appear on the screen.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) announced the results for inter 1st-year and 2nd-year examinations on April 26. The Andhra Pradesh Board declared the BIEAP 1st-year and 2nd-year exam results 2023 at around 6 pm. According to reports, a total of 10,03,990 students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Inter exams 2023, Of these, 4.84 lakh students undertook the AP Inter 1st Year exam while 5.19 lakh appeared for the AP Inter 2nd Year exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).