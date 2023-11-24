Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addressed students of Maharaja Bir Bikram University after unveiling the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya at the University on Friday.

Saha said that the state has not accorded adequate respect to Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya to the extent that he deserved.

"We could not give adequate respect to Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya, the architect of modern Tripura, in the way that he deserved," the Chief Minister said addressing the students.

Saha said that he is sharing the contributions of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya with the young generation so that the young generation is able to learn from his contribution.

"We are sharing his contributions to Tripura with the young generation so that they can pass them on to the next generation," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about his time when he was a student at Maharaja Bir Bikram University, he said, "When we used to go out we used to feel proud that we study at MBB college. We go to many universities and colleges. There we used to ask people to come to our college and have a look at its infrastructure and its environment. It is no less than any other university."

"Addressed the students and others after unveiling the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya, the architect of modern Tripura, at MBB University today. The contributions of Maharaja Bir Bikram in the state's overall development process will continue to inspire us. Our government is committed to developing the infrastructure in Education and other sectors," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X' after unveiling the statue on Friday. (ANI)

