Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday attending the inauguration programme of various projects and the 20th Foundation Day celebration of Tripura Medical College and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital.

The event is taking place at the Vivekananda Auditorium, Hapania, Agartala, where the Chief Minister will formally inaugurate various developmental initiatives associated with the institution.

Established in 2005, Tripura Medical College has played a vital role in strengthening medical education and healthcare services in the state. The 20th Foundation Day marks two decades of its journey in nurturing medical professionals and providing advanced healthcare to the people of the region.

This celebration also highlights the achievements of the college and hospital over the past two decades, while charting out future plans for further strengthening medical infrastructure in Tripura.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Tripura CM said that education not only leads people from ignorance to the light of knowledge but also strengthens inner values.

CM Saha, who is also the Education Minister, said this after attending an award-giving ceremony for the top-scoring students of Class X and XII at TBSC-affiliated government.

Addressing the students, Saha said, "One has to dream to achieve goals, but the key to fulfilling those dreams lies within oneself. Success can be attained only through patience, concentration, hard work, and real education."

As part of the award, tablets will be distributed to 228 meritorious students across the state. The Chief Minister symbolically handed over tabs and certificates to five students during the event.

Saha stressed that the purpose of the award is not only to celebrate academic excellence but also to encourage students to become responsible human beings.

"Education should not be limited to textbooks. Real education becomes meaningful when it inspires one to stand by society," he added.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision, the Chief Minister stated that youth power is one of the nation's greatest assets, and the country's development depends on harnessing it through proper education. (ANI)

