Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 6 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha virtually attended the Shakti Vandan Abhinandan function of Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in Barasat on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Saha spoke about the equal treatment of women and girls in jobs in every sector. He spoke about how women police personnel are doing a round-the-clock job just like their male counterparts.

In Tripura, as many as 51,431 self-help groups are working, compared to just about 4,000of the previous government. These SHGs gave a major boost to the state economy, he said.

"Tripura Government (BJP+ IPFT government) has allocated 33 per cent reservation for women in every sector. We believe that when the women of our state is developing our state is also developing. Women and girls are equally treated in every sector of Jobs. In every police stations women police are doing their jobs 24*7 just like men," the CM said.

Participating in the Nari Shakti event in Barasat, PM Modi said, "Sisters of my country are Modi's family. Modi's life is dedicated to this family."

"India's women power is a strong pillar of developed India. The BJP government has worked continuously in the last 10 years to increase the economic power of India's women power," PM Modi added. (ANI)

