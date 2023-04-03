Agartala, Apr 3 (PTI) The Congress Tripura unit will take out a rally here on April 16 to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, said state party president Birajit Sinha.

Thousands of Congress workers will gather here on April 16 to participate in the protest rally, he told PTI on Monday.

Sinha said protest programmes will also be held in Kailashahar in Unakoti district and Udaipur in Gomati district on April 20 and 30.

The Tripura Pradesh Congress president expressed concern over post-poll violence which is still going on in the northeastern state even a month after the announcement of the election results.

"It seems the BJP has not learnt a lesson from the people's verdict… Over 61 per cent of voters wanted change in the 2023 Assembly elections in Tripura. They have managed to form the government by securing only 39 per cent vote share... ", he said.

Sinha also sought disciplinary action against BJP legislator Yadav Lal Nath for allegedly watching pornography video on his mobile phone in the Assembly on March 24.

"The act of the ruling party MLA has damaged the Assembly's sanctity. The speaker should take suo moto cognizance and disciplinary action against the legislator for his misdeed", he said.

