Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 13 (ANI): The body of an electrician associated with the Agartala Smart City project was found stuffed inside an ice-cream freezer at a shop in Gandacherra's Narayanpur area, police said.

The victim, identified as Sharif Miah, a resident of Indranagar, had gone missing on the evening of June 8 after receiving a phone call.

According to West Tripura District Superintendent of Police, Kiran Kumar, the case was cracked following the confession of Dibakar Saha -- the prime accused -- who was apprehended during the investigation. Dibakar, who is reportedly the cousin of Sharif's girlfriend, allegedly lured Sharif under the pretence of gifting him a shirt brought from Kolkata.

Sharif was taken to the house of Joydeep Das at South Indranagar in Agartala, where he was reportedly strangled to death. The murder was premeditated, as Dibakar had purchased a trolley bag two days prior, which was later used to transport Sharif's body from Agartala to Gandacherra. The body was concealed in an ice cream freezer inside a shop in Narayanpur.

The investigation led to the arrest of multiple individuals allegedly involved in the crime. Apart from Dibakar, others arrested include Nabaneeta Das (25), Animesh Yadav (21), Joydeep Das, and Dibakar's parents -- Dipak and Debika Saha. Police suspect a possible romantic conflict and past dispute involving Sharif, his girlfriend, and Dibakar as the motive behind the murder.

However, Sharif's mother, speaking to the media, refuted claims of a strained relationship. She revealed that her son and his girlfriend were in close contact the night he disappeared. It was, in fact, the girlfriend who informed her that Dibakar had brought a shirt for Sharif and had invited him to collect it.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police continue to investigate the deeper motive behind the gruesome killing. The incident has sparked outrage and sorrow across the city, raising concerns over rising youth violence and betrayal under the guise of close relationships. (ANI)

