Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 1 (ANI): In a major push to strengthen on-ground forest protection efforts, the Forest Department of Tripura has distributed 58 motorcycles to its frontline field staff, such as foresters and Forest Range Officers, at a special program at the Tripura State Forest Academy Ground in Hatipara, Agartala.

The distribution on Wednesday aims to enhance the mobility and response time of foresters and Range Officers during patrolling, particularly in vulnerable forest areas. The motorbikes are expected to significantly aid field-level operations in curbing illegal activities such as timber smuggling and the exploitation of valuable forest resources.

Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma emphasised the critical need to modernise forest protection mechanisms. "Inspired by the sophisticated tools being used in other departments like BSF, we also plan to introduce four-wheeled vehicles for forest patrolling," he said.

He further highlighted future plans to equip forest personnel with advanced weaponry such as AK-47s to effectively combat forest smugglers and promised himself to be a part of the encounter in the forest department to stop Smuggling.

"This is the high time to protect our forests by every means," the Minister asserted. "Tripura, being a small hilly state with over 67% forest cover, should stand as a unique example of afforestation in the country."

A senior forest officer present at the event remarked, "This initiative will foster greater unity and coordination among forest staff. We are committed to introducing more such measures because preserving our forests is not just a duty--it's a responsibility."

The move marks a significant step toward modernising forest surveillance and underscores the government's dedication to preserving the rich biodiversity of Tripura for future generations. (ANI)

