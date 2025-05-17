Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 17 (ANI): In a significant move to improve access to higher education, the State Government of Tripura has announced the establishment of three new Government Degree Colleges from the upcoming academic session 2025-26.

The colleges will be located in Ambassa (Dhalai district), and Kakraban and Karbook (both in Gomati district).

This initiative is part of the government's ongoing commitment to strengthen the educational infrastructure and ensure that students, especially from remote and underserved regions, have greater access to quality higher education.

A government spokesperson stated that the new colleges will open up fresh opportunities for students in these areas, reducing the need to travel long distances for pursuing degree-level education.

The move is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting inclusive and equitable learning opportunities in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy.

Local communities and educational stakeholders have welcomed the decision, expressing hope that the new institutions will also contribute to regional development and skill enhancement.

Earlier in the day, Tripura CM Saha also inaugurated the second unit of the Gomati Dairy, the largest dairy facility in Northeast India, with a processing capacity of approximately 40,000 litres.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), along with Union Minister of State SP Singh Baghel.

The event took place in the Bamutiya Assembly Constituency, where the new dairy unit has been established.

The second unit of Gomati Dairy is expected to play a pivotal role in making Tripura self-reliant in milk and dairy product production.

It is also seen as a key initiative towards strengthening the rural economy and empowering local farmers and dairy producers.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasised the government's commitment to promoting animal husbandry and dairy as sustainable livelihoods, especially in rural areas.

He expressed hope that the new unit would open up new employment opportunities and contribute significantly to the state's economic development.

The Gomati Dairy project aligns with the central and state governments' vision of doubling farmers' income and ensuring food security through enhanced dairy production. (ANI)

